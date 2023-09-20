Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

