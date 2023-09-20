Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $1,861,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $658,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LH opened at $204.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.96 and its 200 day moving average is $219.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.