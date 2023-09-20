Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $11,837,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.32.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

