Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,350,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,458,000 after acquiring an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,094,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $895.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HE. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

