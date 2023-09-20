Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,358.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,491 shares of company stock valued at $591,650. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLFS opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

