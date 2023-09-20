Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American States Water by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Stock Down 0.6 %

AWR opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. American States Water has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. American States Water had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $84,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at $292,424.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

