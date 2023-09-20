Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

