Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Glaukos worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 19.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 509,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 83,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,719,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,520,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,191,000 after buying an additional 194,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,619,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Glaukos Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

