Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017,654 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.