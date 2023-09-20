Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,348,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.33.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.30.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

