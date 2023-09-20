Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 242.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Republic Services by 147.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $149.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

