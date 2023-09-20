Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $11,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 13.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 97,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 295.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 151.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE:AGR opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.43. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.33%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

