Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

NNN REIT stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.565 dividend. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.78%.

NNN REIT Profile

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.