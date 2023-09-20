Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,553,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 29.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,617,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,271,000 after acquiring an additional 491,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 254.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 634,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,998,000 after acquiring an additional 455,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 110.78%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

