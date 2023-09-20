Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 67,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

