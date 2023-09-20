Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Wabash National worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $6,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 467.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 397,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 327,480 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

