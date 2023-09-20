Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Gartner Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $354.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.99. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

