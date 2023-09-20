Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115,105 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $263.08 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $399.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

