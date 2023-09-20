Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115,105 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $263.08 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $399.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.08 and its 200-day moving average is $254.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

