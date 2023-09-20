Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 73.0% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 67,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

