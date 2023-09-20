Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Global Net Lease worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 48,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GNL opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -363.63%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

