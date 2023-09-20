Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in News by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in News by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in News by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in News by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in News by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other News news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

