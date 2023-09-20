Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Herc worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Herc by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of Herc stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $162.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average is $120.42.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

