Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 22.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY stock opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 473.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

