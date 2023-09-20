Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after purchasing an additional 242,517 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 92.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.5 %

SJM stock opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $125.23 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -749.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,613. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

