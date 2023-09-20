Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,236.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 5,179.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,872,000 after acquiring an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.