Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after buying an additional 2,141,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after buying an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

