Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 681.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,596 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lufax by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lufax by 11.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,509,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,251 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $5,783,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lufax by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,494,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 450,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 4.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 222,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC reduced their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.84.

Lufax Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LU stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.69%. Research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. Lufax’s payout ratio is 69.24%.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

