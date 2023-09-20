Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 681.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Lufax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lufax by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lufax had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LU

About Lufax

(Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.