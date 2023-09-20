Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,843 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 11.9% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in ChampionX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,765,684.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,978 shares of company stock worth $8,194,768. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

