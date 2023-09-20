Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,506 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 74.4% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica by 38.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 92,040 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

