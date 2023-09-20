Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,139 shares of company stock valued at $907,006 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 2.4 %

OLLI opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $80.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.