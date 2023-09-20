Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $177.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

