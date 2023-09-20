Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,319 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

