Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,113 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $11,837,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.32.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

