Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 6,416 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $57.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alaska Air Group

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.