Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 63.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 130,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 548,677 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 286.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $550,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,314,041.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,159,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $550,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,314,041.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,600 shares of company stock worth $2,854,012. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 0.0 %

PFSI opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $82.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.93 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

