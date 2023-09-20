Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

CLDT opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.48 million, a P/E ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDT

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.