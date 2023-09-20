Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
CLDT opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.48 million, a P/E ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on CLDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDT
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chatham Lodging Trust
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Hold-It-Forever AutoZone Pulls into Buy Zone
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Virtual Riches: 3 Stocks Leading the VR Revolution
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 eCommerce Companies that need to be on Your Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.