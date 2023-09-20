Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DY opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dycom Industries

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.