Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,504.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,939.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $100,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

