Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARA. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.