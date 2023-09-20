Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 280,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 178,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

