Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,555 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,173 shares of company stock worth $839,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Stories

