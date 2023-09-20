Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,624,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,584,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,420,679 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.