Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.65.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

