Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 12,809 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in News by 2,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,664,000 after buying an additional 4,563,248 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 98,078.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 2,832.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,818 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $20,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Up 0.0 %

NWS opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.36. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.