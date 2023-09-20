Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 13,646 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,646 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 1,459.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of PNM opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

PNM Resources Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

