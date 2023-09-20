Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 178,506 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,506 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 663.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

