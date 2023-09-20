Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 218 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $109,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $109,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.12%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

