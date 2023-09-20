Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 21,870 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 820,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $34,071,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 117.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 333,303 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

